Saltbox Mgmt Welcomes Brian Wagner As Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wagner most recently served as Vice President of Revenue and Commerce Cloud Specialists at Salesforce, where he led high-performing teams driving adoption of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Order Management solutions across North America. Prior to that, he played a foundational role as Senior Vice President at CloudCraze, the pioneering B2B commerce platform built natively on Salesforce, later acquired and rebranded as Salesforce B2B Commerce.

"Brian isn't just joining Saltbox Mgmt, he's returning to the roots of the Salesforce Commerce movement he helped build," said David Blue, CEO and Founder of Saltbox Mgmt. "As we deepen our partnership with Salesforce and deliver unified commerce solutions for B2B organizations, Brian's deep expertise, long-standing relationships, and unique perspective are exactly what we need to strengthen alignment, accelerate customer value, and lead innovation. I'm incredibly excited and grateful to have his leadership as we enter our next phase of growth."

Wagner's arrival is the latest step in Saltbox Mgmt's mission to deliver unified buying experiences powered by the Customer 360 platform, following its recent funding round led by Salesforce Ventures. His expertise in solution selling, platform strategy, and customer success positions him to accelerate Saltbox Mgmt's next chapter of growth and innovation.

Luke Ball, SVP of Product Management for Commerce Cloud at Salesforce and board observer for Saltbox Mgmt, added: "Having partnered closely with Brian at Salesforce, I've personally witnessed his ability to build trusted relationships and deliver results. His move to Saltbox Mgmt speaks volumes about the caliber of their team and their alignment with Salesforce. I'm excited to collaborate with him again in this new capacity."

Wagner's appointment adds another pillar of strength to Saltbox Mgmt's leadership team and reinforces its commitment to partnering with Salesforce and its customers to shape the future of modern buying experiences.

About Saltbox Mgmt

Saltbox Mgmt is a digital transformation consultancy focused exclusively on the Salesforce ecosystem. With deep experience in Commerce Cloud, Order Management, Agentforce and the full Customer 360 suite, Saltbox Mgmt helps clients modernize and unify B2B experiences through scalable, future-proof solutions. Learn more at saltboxmgmt .

SOURCE Saltbox Mgmt