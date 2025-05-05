Bladex And The Panama Canal: An Alliance Transforming Plastic Waste Into Progress For Communities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This initiative prevented this plastic waste from ending up in landfills, rivers, or oceans, transforming an environmental problem into a concrete solution that enhances the quality of life for communities and protects the natural environment.

The structure, measuring 81 meters in length, connects four communities, significantly improving the mobility and safety of over 300 people. Beyond its functionality, this bridge symbolizes the power of collaboration to promote sustainable solutions and generate tangible social impact.

Jessica Janson , Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Social Investment at Bladex, stated: "With every step taken on this bridge, we reaffirm that waste can become a solution, and that a true commitment to sustainability has the power to transform lives."

This initiative is part of Bladex's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy and reflects its commitment to sustainable development in Panama and the region. It is the second bridge of this type delivered by the institution; the first was inaugurated in 2023 in the Kosovo community of Puerto Caimito, Panama, as part of its vision to convert environmental challenges into opportunities for Latin American communities.

"The purpose of Bladex is to build bridges between Latin America and the world to support the development of our clients and the region. Projects like this are an extension of that purpose brought to life within communities and form part of our contribution toward a more sustainable, inclusive, and human future for our region," said Jorge Salas , CEO of Bladex.

The project was built using plastic profiles manufactured by Fundación Botellas de Amor from recycled materials and benefited from the operational and logistical support of the Panama Canal. The collaboration also included collection campaigns, environmental awareness initiatives, and volunteer activities led by Bladex and the Panama Canal.

"For the Panama Canal, being part of this project is a source of pride. It reflects our commitment to the environment and to the communities within the Panama Canal Watershed," said Ilya Espino de Marotta , Deputy Administrator of the Panama Canal .

The Watershed of the Panama Canal is crucial at an international level as it is the source of water for the operation of the Canal. It is vital for global maritime navigation, facilitating the transit of ships between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and connecting 170 countries through 180 maritime routes. It is also key for the supply of drinking water for the Panamanian population. The watershed also hosts communities that are conscious of protecting their environment and a rich biodiversity, with significant protected areas.

This bridge not only connects communities; it connects purposes. It confirms that when Latin America works in partnership, the results become stories that inspire. Therefore, Bladex will continue to promote initiatives with tangible impact that can progressively expand throughout the region.

About Bladex

Bladex is a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin American and Caribbean countries. It began operations in 1979 with the mission of promoting foreign trade financing and regional economic integration. Headquartered in Panama, the Bank also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States, and a representative license in Peru, supporting regional development and serving a client base that includes financial institutions and corporations.



Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BLX ) since 1992. Its shareholders include central banks and state-owned entities from 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, as well as institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

