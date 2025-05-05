This Mother's Day, Give The Gift Of Radiance: A Transformational Wellness Retreat For The Woman Who Gives To Everyone But Herself

Desi Bartlett's Bodymind Workout (PRNewsfoto/desibodymind)

INDIO, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, think beyond the usual gifts and offer something extraordinary: an experience that renews the body, recharges the mind, and restores the spirit. The Radiant Renewal Retreat, taking place November 5–9, 2025, is a four-night luxury wellness experience created for women who are ready to reclaim their energy, health, and purpose-just in time for the season of reflection and giving to mom on that special day. Brought to you by Desibodymind in partnership with Journeys that Fit and Deep Living.

Set in the tranquil surroundings of the private Desert Ridge Estate in Indio, California, near Palm Springs, The Radiant Renewal Retreat is co-led by two of the most trusted names in women's wellness: Dr. Desi Bartlett and Dr. Natiya Guin. Together, they offer a deeply curated program grounded in holistic health, movement, mindfulness, and evidence-based practices-making this a gift whose benefits extend far beyond the moment it's unwrapped by mom.

Dr. Desi Bartlett, EdD, CPT, E-RYT, brings over 30 years of experience in fitness and yoga, along with media features on ABC, NBC, Univision, Yoga Journal, and Women's Fitness. Known for supporting women through life's transitions with compassion and clarity, her approach blends science with soul, offering powerful tools for everyday well-being. Dr. Natiya Guin, ND, MEd, NBC-HWC, is a board-certified naturopathic doctor and national wellness educator, whose work focuses on hormonal health, skincare, and mind-body medicine. Together, they guide mothers and daughters through a restorative experience built around five foundational elements: passion, purpose, community, physical health, and spirituality.

This November's retreat is intentionally timed as a pause before the year's end-a sacred window for introspection and inner alignment. As Dr. Bartlett explains, "This is about learning to receive before we give. When women take the time to restore themselves, they have more to offer-to their families, their work, and their world."

Each day of the retreat includes guided yoga and meditation, immersive workshops in nutrition and hormonal health, integrative skincare rituals, and evening sound baths. Participants will enjoy chef-prepared meals, therapeutic massage, and gentle excursions to nearby natural wonders like Joshua Tree and Palm Springs. Optional microneedling, pickleball instruction, and spacious time for reflection round out the experience.

The retreat is hosted by Journeys That Fit, a boutique wellness travel company founded by Mary Funkhouser, who has spent years designing soul-nourishing experiences for women seeking more than just a break from routine. "This isn't about checking out-it's about tuning in," Funkhouser shares. "Our retreats are designed to spark lasting transformation in a setting that feels luxurious, nurturing, and safe."

The Radiant Renewal Retreat is ideal for women navigating transitions, seeking clarity in their next chapter, or simply needing a deeply restorative pause. It also makes an unforgettable gift for the mothers, sisters, and soul-friends who give endlessly and rarely take time for themselves. A complimentary pre-retreat night is offered on Tuesday, November 4, to ease travel and help participants arrive in a state of calm readiness.

Spaces are intentionally limited to maintain intimacy and a high-touch experience. Whether attending solo or with a loved one, participants will leave with renewed energy, a clearer sense of purpose, and a profound connection to themselves and their community.

This Mother's Day, don't just celebrate her-elevate her. A retreat like this is more than a gift. It's a turning point.

