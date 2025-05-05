Escalade Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA , or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, today announced results for the first quarter 2025. FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

(As compared to the first quarter 2024)

Net sales were $55.5 million compared to $57.3 million, a decrease of 3.2%

Operating income was $3.7 million compared to $3.1 million, an increase of 19.3%

Net income of $2.6 million, or $0.19 earnings per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.13 earnings per diluted share, an increase in earnings per diluted share of 46.2% EBITDA totaled $4.9 million compared to $4.4 million, an increase of 11.0% For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Escalade posted net sales of $55.5 million, net income of $2.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.19. Total net sales decreased 3.2% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter, primarily due to softer demand for basketball and table tennis products, partially offset by an increase in demand for archery and safety products. Escalade reported first quarter gross margin of 26.7%, an increase of 161 basis points versus the prior-year period, primarily driven by lower fixed costs and decreased inventory storage and handling costs. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.6 million, or $0.19 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share, for the same quarter in 2024. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") increased $0.5 million to $4.9 million in the first quarter 2025, versus $4.4 million in the prior-year period. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company generated $3.8 million in cash flow from operations, an increase of $3.8 million relative to the first quarter of last year. The improvement in cash flow from operations was primarily attributable to an increase in profitability and a reduction in cash flow used for working capital purposes. Total debt at the end of the quarter was $23.8 million, down from $53.5 million at the end of the first quarter last year, and $25.6 million at the end of 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total cash and equivalents of $2.2 million, together with $55.0 million of availability on its senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2027. At the end of the first quarter 2025, net debt (total debt less cash) was 0.8x trailing twelve-month EBITDA. Escalade announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 7, 2025 and payable on July 14, 2025. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY "Our first quarter results underscore the effectiveness of our operational discipline initiatives, culminating in gross margins of 26.7% and improved profitability-even amid softening consumer demand," said Walt Glazer, Chairman of Escalade's Board of Directors. "This 161-basis-point year-over-year increase in margin reflects an improvement in our cost structure." "Our performance continues to reflect our team's dedication to executing against the priorities we've communicated-namely, operational excellence and disciplined execution," continued Glazer. "Although consumer demand remained challenged due to heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, we achieved sales growth in our archery, outdoor games, darting, and safety categories." "During the quarter, we also maintained our disciplined approach to capital allocation, supported by $3.8 million in operating cash flow," said Glazer. "We utilized this cash flow to repay $1.8 million in debt and return capital to shareholders through $2.1 million in dividends paid and $1.4 million in share repurchases." "Our strategic focus remains centered on operational excellence, prudent capital deployment, and product innovation," said Armin Boehm, Escalade's Chief Executive Officer and President. "We are especially focused on advancing product development across our categories. Through brand building, consumer connections, and innovation, we aim to grow our market share and position the company for above-market performance as consumer demand normalizes through the cycle." "Operationally, we are actively managing the evolving global trade environment," Boehm added. "We began to see the early effects of new tariffs on shipments of imported goods late in the first quarter and are evaluating all available options to mitigate the effect of these additional tariffs and potential supply chain disruptions. We are committed to maintaining a lean cost structure while meeting customer needs." "We will continue to pursue a disciplined approach to capital allocation," concluded Boehm. "Our focus remains on positioning the business for long-term shareholder value creation." CONFERENCE CALL A conference call will be held Monday, May 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Escalade's website at . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 1-866-652-5200 International Live: 1-412-317-6060

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through May 19, 2025:

Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 10198716

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this release contains the non-GAAP financial measure known as "EBITDA." A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is contained at the end of this press release. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that Escalade uses to facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. Escalade believes the disclosure of EBITDA provides useful information to investors regarding its financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP measures should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for the Company's U.S. GAAP measures of performance and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or in lieu of an analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP and should be evaluated only on a supplementary basis.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends creating lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® pickleball; GoalrillaTM basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



Patrick Griffin

Vice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations

812-467-1358

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, capital actions or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives; Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products; the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade's plans and expectations surrounding the transition to its new Chief Executive Officer and all potential related effects and consequences; Escalade's ability to develop and implement our own direct to consumer e-commerce distribution channel; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade's ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business operations, including without limitation disruptions or delays in our supply chain, arising from political unrest, war, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, and other events and circumstances beyond our control; the evaluation and implementation of remediation efforts designed and implemented to enhance the Company's control environment; the potential identification of one or more additional material weaknesses in the Company's internal control of which the Company is not currently aware or that have not yet been detected; Escalade's ability to control costs, including managing inventory levels; Escalade's ability to successfully implement actions to lessen the potential impacts of tariffs and other trade restrictions applicable to our products and raw materials, including impacts on the costs of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; our international operations, including any related to political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions; general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; continued listing of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market; the Company's inclusion or exclusion from certain market indices; Escalade's ability to obtain financing, to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing and to manage debt levels; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; the potential impact of actual or perceived defects in, or safety of, our products, including any impact of product recalls or legal or regulatory claims, proceedings or investigations involving our products; risks related to data security of privacy breaches; the potential impact of regulatory claims, proceedings or investigations involving our products; and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data







March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024















Net sales







$55,479

$57,304















Costs and Expenses













Cost of products sold







40,689

42,950 Selling, administrative and general expenses







10,571

10,701 Amortization







567

593















Operating Income







3,652

3,060















Other Income (Expense)













Interest expense







(244)

(735) Other income







31

3















Income Before Income Taxes







3,439

2,328















Provision for Income Taxes







820

553















Net Income







$2,619

$1,775















Earnings Per Share Data:













Basic earnings per share







$0.19

$0.13 Diluted earnings per share







$0.19

$0.13















Dividends declared







$ 0.15

$ 0.15



































Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,214 $ 4,194 $ 283 Receivables, less allowance of $617; $694; and $882; respectively 48,905 48,768 52,274 Inventories 77,001 76,025 95,991 Prepaid expenses 2,988 4,372 2,949 Prepaid income tax -- 465 -- TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 131,108 133,824 151,497







Property, plant and equipment, net 22,090 22,221 23,420 Assets held for sale -- -- 2,480 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,071 1,186 8,118 Intangible assets, net 25,270 25,838 28,047 Goodwill 42,326 42,326 42,326 Other assets 209 935 459 TOTAL ASSETS $222,074 $226,330 $256,347







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,143 $ 7,143 $ 7,143 Trade accounts payable 14,304 11,858 15,981 Accrued liabilities 10,148 15,050 9,484 Income tax payable 335 -- 441 Current operating lease liabilities 426 444 1,055 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 32,356 34,495 34,104







Other Liabilities:





Long‐term debt 16,667 18,452 46,383 Deferred income tax liability 3,302 3,302 3,125 Operating lease liabilities 687 787 7,628 Other liabilities 297 297 387 TOTAL LIABILITIES 53,309 57,333 91,627







Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock:





Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued -- -- -- Common stock:





Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding –

13,756,393; 13,732,719; and 13,861,552; shares respectively 3,428 4,218 4,909 Retained earnings 165,337 164,779 159,811 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 168,765 168,997 164,720 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $222,074 $226,330 $256,347

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

All Amounts in Thousands March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024







Operating Activities:





Net income $2,619

$1,775 Depreciation and amortization 1,239

1,373 Allowance for credit losses 162

222 Stock-based compensation 467

429 Loss on disposal of assets 3

67 Common stock issued in lieu of bonus to officers 124

-- Changes in assets and liabilities (823)

(3,859) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,791

7







Investing Activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (543)

(357) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment --

50 Net cash used in investing activities (543)

(307)







Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 4,806

36,798 Payments on long-term debt (6,592)

(34,168) Cash dividends paid (2,061)

(2,063) Purchase of stock (1,381)

-- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,228)

567 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,980)

267 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,194

16 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $2,214

$283







Supplemental Cash Flows Information





Interest paid $217

$680 Income taxes paid, net $20

$24



















Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended All Amounts in Thousands March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024







Net Income (GAAP) $2,619

$1,775







Interest expense 244

735 Income tax expense 820

553 Depreciation and amortization 1,239

1,373







EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $4,922

$4,436

















SOURCE Escalade, Incorporated

