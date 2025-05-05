Consumers Energy Expands Zeeland Natural Gas Plant To Grow Michigan's Energy Reliability

JACKSON, Mich., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An expansion of Consumers Energy's Zeeland natural gas plant is underway and anticipated to be complete mid-June prior to the summer peak generation period, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to delivering reliable, affordable and flexible energy to Michigan communities. This investment is part of Consumers Energy's broader Reliability Roadmap , a strategic initiative focused on modernizing infrastructure and enhancing grid resilience to prepare for Michigan's energy future.

"This expansion of our Zeeland facility is a powerful step forward in our commitment to reliability," said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations at Consumers Energy. "As demand for electricity continues to evolve, we're taking proactive measures to ensure our customers continue to receive dependable energy around the clock-especially as our communities grow."

The Zeeland plant expansion will increase the generation capacity of the highly efficient natural gas plant through the installation of new technology to improve performance and flexibility. This includes an Advanced Gas Path (AGP) system to boost power output and fuel efficiency, along with an Advanced Fuel System (AFS) to better control how fuel is mixed. These upgrades will allow the turbines to generate more electricity and respond faster to demand, while staying within existing annual emission limits and result in 50 additional megawatts for customers along with a 2.5% improvement in fuel efficiency.

"This is not just an investment in power generation-it's an investment in Michigan's future," Kapala added. "We're building a stronger, smarter energy grid that protects our communities and supports our state's economic growth."

At Consumers Energy, our priority is to meet the electric needs of our customers. We've invested significantly in infrastructure to ensure reliable energy delivery with dependable, on-demand electricity. This includes maintaining the Jackson Generating Station and expanding our gas-fired facilities such as the recent purchase of the Covert Generating Station and this additional generating capacity at the Zeeland Generating Station. We will also continue the operation of the Karn 3 and 4 combined cycle units.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy knows job number one is to keep the lights on for customers. We are committed to delivering reliable, flexible, and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media









SOURCE Consumers Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED