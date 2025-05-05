Agileone Recognized As Top Global MSP Provider By HRO Today

AgileOne is honored to share that the company has been selected as the top global Managed Service Provider (MSP) by HRO Today.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AgileOne is honored to share that the company has been selected as the top global Managed Service Provider (MSP ) by HRO Today. This esteemed recognition highlights AgileOne's commitment to excellence in solving for how work is done in an evolving landscape and bringing innovative solutions within the MSP sector.This recognition as top global MSP provider is based solely on customer feedback given directly to HRO Today. It underscores the long and value supported relationships AgileOne has built with clients, as much as the forward thinking in iterative delivery of humans+tech work solutions.Statement from AgileOneAgileOne continually demonstrates dedication and capability to provide customized service and solutions to its clients. Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its operations supports the company in harnessing advanced technologies that enhance efficiency and drive impactful results. Importantly, AgileOne's approach to AI is grounded in ethical principles, ensuring that all AI applications adhere to the highest ethical standards.AgileOne's Human in the Loop (HITL) approach is fundamental to its AI strategy. By incorporating human judgment and oversight in AI processes, AgileOne ensures that technology augments rather than replaces human capabilities. This approach fosters greater accuracy and reliability while aligning with AgileOne's commitment to ethical AI use.The integration of AI, coupled with the HITL approach, has substantially increased overall customer satisfaction. AgileOne's clients consistently experience enhanced service delivery, streamlined processes, and improved decision-making capabilities, all contributing to more positive and efficient experiences.Statement from AgileOne Executives“We began our company under the flag of 'Keep the humanity in human resources.' We've continued this commitment by assuring that as we integrate technologies and AI into our global solutions, we build and check that 'We do human well!' This is the statement made by CEO, Janice Bryant Howroyd, as the company introduced its latest AI-fueled capability. With four newly introduced elevated offerings succeeding in its marketplace over the past 2 1/2 years, the company continues to innovate with a mind and heart for assuring that how work is done benefits companies, workers, and communities.“This award is a testament to AgileOne's cultural beliefs in cherishing our clients and delivering results. This principle is deeply ingrained in our operations and drives our commitment to ensuring that every client receives personalized, attentive, and superior service.” – Brian Clark , President, AgileOneStatement from HRO Today“AgileOne has long distinguished itself as a leading provider of Total Workforce Solutions with excellent RPO and MSP services. Their MSP offering is our top ranked MSP offering on the HRO Today MSP Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey due to their extraordinary service culture, significant investment in technology including artificial intelligence tools and commitment to both innovation and a customer centric culture that has allowed them to manage some of the largest global MSP programs,” according to Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today.About AgileOneAgileOne is a global leader in workforce management solutions. From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. Our services include Managed Services Program (MSP), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Statement of Work (SOW), Vendor Management Technology (VMS), Direct Sourcing, and Payroll and Contractor Validation Services (AllSourcePPS). The organization's headquarters are located at 1999 W. 190th, Torrance, CA 90504.About HRO TodayHRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere in the HR industry. Our award-winning digital publications, websites, research, e-newsletters, podcasts, events, and social networks reach senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, and up-to-date content. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.###Media Contacts:Elliot ClarkChief Executive Officer...HRO Today

David Lewis

AgileOne

+1 800-365-2281

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.