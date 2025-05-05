Sumit Jain Re-Elected As IDCA President For 2025-29 Term

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Sumit Jain has been re-elected as the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) president for 2025–2029 term in the internal elections conducted here at the India Habitat Centre, where the new executive committee was elected to lead the organisation's efforts in promoting deaf cricket all over India and overseas.

Sumit Jain, who is also Vice President and member of the Differently-Abled Cricket Committee of BCCI (DCCI), established IDCA in 2020 with a one-point agenda - to establish a dedicated forum for hearing-impaired cricketers in India. In all these years, IDCA has emerged as a strong national organisation advocating the cause of inclusive sport and has achieved recognition as a member of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) and works closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The newly elected Executive Committee for the 2025–2029 features Sagarkanta Senapati as vice president, Rohit Saini as general secretary and Sonu as joint secretary and Arun Goel as treasurer. The committee also includes two dedicated lady executive members, Jyoti Jain and Shagun. K.Gopinadh, Ankit Agarwal and Asheesh Bajpai are elected as executive members of the committee.

Commenting on the re-election, Sumit said, "It is an honour to be re-elected as the President of IDCA. Our journey over the past few years has been both challenging and rewarding, as we've worked tirelessly to give deaf athletes a national platform to display their talent. In the coming years, our focus will remain on strengthening state-level infrastructure, increasing international exposure, and ensuring our players get the recognition they truly deserve."

Ever since its creation, IDCA has played a crucial role in conducting several national and international cricket tournaments, training camps, and awareness programs to scout and develop deaf cricketing talent. The association looks forward to offering equal opportunities, safeguarding the rights of deaf sportspersons, and ensuring their active participation within the cricketing community.

IDCA CEO Roma Balwani added, "In Sumit's visionary vision, IDCA has achieved immense heights in such a short while. This fresh term is the follow-up on our mission of developing an ecosystem to empower deaf cricketers so that they represent their state as well as the country with dignity. This new committee of capable and energetic volunteers will complement IDCA's vision and efforts even more."

Before IDCA, the foundation for deaf cricket in India was established by the formation of the Deaf Cricket Society in 2012, which was instrumental in guiding thousands of hearing-impaired cricketers and bringing them into the competitive cricket fold.

As the incoming committee settles into office, IDCA reiterates its pledge toward enhancing sports inclusivity, talent growth, and global co-operation, guaranteeing that India remains an influential presence in deaf cricket throughout the world.