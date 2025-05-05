Trading In GN Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Søren Jelert
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer
|Name
|GN Store Nord A/S
|LEI
|5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
|Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0010272632
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
DKK 90.14
DKK 89.95
| Volume(s)
4,200
4,000
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
8,200 shares
DKK 90.05 per share
|Date of the transaction
|2025-05-02
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
