NNIT A/S: NNIT Adjusts 2025 Outlook And Publishes Q1 Figures
|Financial figures, DKK million
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|FY 2024
|GROUP
|Revenue
|464
|463
|1,851
|Group operating profit excl. special items
|18
|24
|117
|Group operating profit margin excl. special items
|3.9%
|5.2%
|6.3%
|Special items
|25
|-11
|69
|REGION EUROPE
|Revenue
|119
|126
|512
|Regional operating profit
|12
|14
|67
|Regional operating profit margin
|10.0%
|11.2%
|13.0%
|REGION US
|Revenue
|87
|93
|346
|Regional operating profit
|26
|18
|73
|Regional operating profit margin
|30.4%
|19.0%
|21.2%
|REGION ASIA
|Revenue
|37
|32
|149
|Regional operating profit
|3
|-2
|8
|Regional operating profit margin
|7.6%
|-5.3%
|5.2%
|REGION DENMARK
|Revenue
|221
|212
|844
|Regional operating profit
|33
|48
|151
|Regional operating profit margin
|15.1%
|22.6%
|17.9%
Despite the adjustment of expectations for organic growth, NNIT maintains expectations for the Group operating profit margin excl. special items to reach 7% to 9%. NNIT has executed several cost reducing initiatives, which include capacity adjustments across the group, to minimize the impact on profitability.
NNIT will publish the Q1 2025 trading statement on May 5, 2025, one day earlier than planned.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
Media Relations
Thomas Stensbøl
Press & Communications Manager
Tel: +45 3077 8800
ABOUT NNIT
NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.
We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.
We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.
We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.
NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA.
