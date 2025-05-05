403
UN Official Criticizes EU Leadership Regarding Gaza Conflict
(MENAFN) The European Union's top officials should be held responsible for backing Israel's alleged “war crimes” in Gaza, according to Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
Speaking to the media in an interview published on Saturday, Albanese directed criticism toward European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas.
Albanese condemned the continued diplomatic and political engagement with Israel by these leaders, stating that “the fact that the two highest figures of the EU continue business-as-usual engagements with Israel is beyond deplorable.”
She emphasized the need for accountability in the present, not just in the future, asserting, “I’m not someone who says, ‘History will judge them’ – they will have to be judged before then. And they will have to understand that immunity cannot equate with impunity.”
In her work, Albanese is preparing a report that details the involvement of various institutions—such as financial entities, retirement funds, technology firms, and academic establishments—in actions against the Palestinian people in Gaza.
According to her, these bodies, by supporting or facilitating the illegal occupation, are complicit in breaching global law and infringing on human rights.
Albanese stated, “All those implicated and involved in the unlawful occupation, in providing it with support, are aiding and abetting violations of international law and human rights violations, and a number of these amount to crimes.”
She concluded by highlighting that there may be personal accountability for individuals who have assisted or enabled such offenses: “There can be individual responsibility and individual liability for those who have been aiding and abetting or enabling such crimes.”
