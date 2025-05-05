Parag's Six Sixes In A Row, Pant Flops

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dharamsala: Holders Kolkata Knight Riders survived a batting blitz including six straight sixes from Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag to win a high-scoring IPL thriller by one run yesterday.

In the day's second match, Rishabh Pant again struggled to a low score as his Lucknow Super Giants team slumped to a fourth defeat in five IPL games, losing by 37 runs to the Punjab Kings.

Parag went on the attack as Rajasthan, chasing 207 for victory, slipped to 71-5. He struck 95 off 45 balls and hit six sixes in six successive legal balls -- a first in IPL -- across two overs.

The 23-year-old's blitz, which included a wide in between the fourth and fifth six, began with him smacking England spinner Moeen Ali for five sixes in an over.

Then, after his partner Shimron Hetmyer took a single, he hit one over the fence off Varun Chakravarthy.

Parag joined an elite list of batters to have hit five sixes in an over in the IPL after Chris Gayle (2012), Rahul Tewatia (2020), Ravindra Jadeja (2021) and Rinku Singh (2023).

Parag, who is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson, added 92 with Hetmyer, but after their departures Rajasthan finished on 205-8 after a tense last over.

Needing 22 to win in the final over, impact substitute Shubham Dubey, a left-hand batter, hit two sixes and a four off Vaibhav Arora who defended three on the final ball with a run out of Jofra Archer as KKR celebrated.

“I was just too sad about myself getting out,” said Parag.“Probably a miscalculation from my side. I should have finished it.”

In the late match, opener Prabhsimran Singh struck 91 off 48 balls to steer Punjab to 236-5, helped by several impressive cameos at the Kings' second home in Dharamsala.

Arshdeep Singh then returned brilliant figures of 3-16 as Lucknow could only make 199-7 in reply. Pant fell for a 17-ball 18 in another failure for the India star.

Pant, who was snapped up by LSG for a record price of $3.21m in the November auction, could not find any fluency despite hitting two fours and one six.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has mustered only 128 runs from 10 innings this season.