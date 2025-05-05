Qatar Cancer Society Wins Qatar CSR Award 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has been awarded the Qatar CSR Award 2025 in recognition of its pioneering humanitarian initiative, "Weyyakom Platform." This initiative aims to support cancer patients and help cover the costs of their treatment. The judging panel praised the initiative for its significant humanitarian and social impact, serving as an effective model for supporting vulnerable groups.

The award was presented during the closing ceremony of the third edition of the Qatar CSR summit 2025, held under the theme“Sustainability in the Digital Age.” Ammar Al Mashhadani, QCS's Public Relations Officer, received the award on behalf of the charity.

As a bronze sponsor of the conference, the Qatar Cancer Society set up an awareness booth, where it presented a comprehensive overview of its activities and services, particularly those directed at supporting cancer patients, survivors, and their families and caregivers. The Society also delivered an introductory presentation highlighting its awareness and prevention efforts, in line with its mission to promote public health awareness and encourage early detection and healthy lifestyles.

On this occasion, Mona Ashkanani, General Manager of QCS, expressed her pride and appreciation for this achievement, noting that the award represents recognition of the Society's ongoing journey in serving the community. She emphasized that this honor is a strong motivation to continue expanding the Society's initiatives, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places human development at its core.

Ashkanani also extended her sincere gratitude to all the Society's partners, supporters, and honorary ambassadors who contributed to its success. She praised the spirit of collaboration among various institutions in supporting charitable and healthcare initiatives, especially in the fight against cancer, one of the most pressing health and humanitarian challenges.

In conclusion, the General Manager commended the organization of the conference and accompanying exhibition, stressing the importance of promoting a culture of social responsibility. She affirmed that it is a shared commitment that requires the collective efforts of individuals and institutions to achieve sustainable development and lasting impact.