403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Media Excellence Award Jury Meeting Kicks Off Chaired By Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 5 (KUNA) -- The Arab Media Excellence Award jury meeting, organized by the Arab League's Media and Communications Sector and chaired by Kuwait (the award's sponsor), kicked off on Monday in Cairo.
In a speech, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communications Sector, Ambassador Ahmad Rashid Khattabi, said that this meeting would examine nominations received from member states and organizations performing media functions, and select the most distinguished nominations following the stipulated criteria and conditions and the principles of transparency and integrity.
This session, held under the theme "Arab Youth and New Media," reflected the widespread use of social media and its diverse applications in various productive, professional, service, and media sectors, particularly among young people, Khattabi added.
He also noted that this year's Arab Media Excellence Award came in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed the lives of thousands, in addition to the wounded, disabled, and missing, and has caused a catastrophic humanitarian situation due to the destruction, starvation, and sabotage of essential facilities, especially health, educational, and social institutions.
Khattabi pointed out the total number of nominations received by the General Secretariat of the Arab League reached approximately (145) works, including television, radio, newspaper and digital works, where the number of nominated works in the television category reached (30), (37) radio works, (43) newspaper works and (31) digital works.
In turn, the meeting's chair, the head of Al-Arabiya TV in Kuwait, Talal Al-Haifi, expressed his gratitude to all contributors to the success of this award, presented by Kuwait under the auspices of the League of Arab States.
The Arab Media Excellence Award was launched in 2015 under Resolution No. (409) of the Council of Arab Information Ministers issued in its (46) session. It aims to highlight distinguished media models in the Arab world and their contributions to dealing with issues of concern to the Arab nation. (end)
mfm
In a speech, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communications Sector, Ambassador Ahmad Rashid Khattabi, said that this meeting would examine nominations received from member states and organizations performing media functions, and select the most distinguished nominations following the stipulated criteria and conditions and the principles of transparency and integrity.
This session, held under the theme "Arab Youth and New Media," reflected the widespread use of social media and its diverse applications in various productive, professional, service, and media sectors, particularly among young people, Khattabi added.
He also noted that this year's Arab Media Excellence Award came in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed the lives of thousands, in addition to the wounded, disabled, and missing, and has caused a catastrophic humanitarian situation due to the destruction, starvation, and sabotage of essential facilities, especially health, educational, and social institutions.
Khattabi pointed out the total number of nominations received by the General Secretariat of the Arab League reached approximately (145) works, including television, radio, newspaper and digital works, where the number of nominated works in the television category reached (30), (37) radio works, (43) newspaper works and (31) digital works.
In turn, the meeting's chair, the head of Al-Arabiya TV in Kuwait, Talal Al-Haifi, expressed his gratitude to all contributors to the success of this award, presented by Kuwait under the auspices of the League of Arab States.
The Arab Media Excellence Award was launched in 2015 under Resolution No. (409) of the Council of Arab Information Ministers issued in its (46) session. It aims to highlight distinguished media models in the Arab world and their contributions to dealing with issues of concern to the Arab nation. (end)
mfm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment