Int'l Initiative Choose Europe For Science Conf. Launches In Paris
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 5 (KUNA) -- The international initiative "Choose Europe for Science" was launched on Monday, as part of France's efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for scientific research and innovation.
The French Presidency stated in a press release that the initiative, held at Sorbonne University in the French capital, Paris, aimed to attract researchers and entrepreneurs from around the world to choose Europe and France in particular as a key location for their work and scientific projects.
The conference, which will conclude later today with a joint address by French President Emmanuel Macron and his guest, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, featured broad participation from leading figures in the fields of research, higher education, and innovation, as well as political and economic officials from across the continent.
The statement added that this initiative also aims to enhance Europe's attractiveness in the fields of research and development and to attract scientific talent, contributing to the support of Europe's technological independence and strengthening its global competitiveness.
The statement revealed that, true to its humanistic values, President Macron will present a vision in which research becomes a driving force for independence, competitiveness, and sovereignty thanks to the promotion of free research, a robust innovation and attractiveness policy, and investments directed toward major upcoming scientific and technological challenges. At a time when the world is going through a period of "instability and fragmentation," Europe and France are choosing science, openness, and cooperation to bolster their independence.
As part of the initiative, the "Choose France for Science" platform was launched, enabling universities and research organizations to submit projects aimed at hosting international researchers in a range of innovative scientific fields.
The platform focuses on many areas such as health research, climate, biodiversity, sustainable societies, digital technology, artificial intelligence and more
The initiative allows the French government to fund up to 50 percent of the selected project costs, while the remaining funding must be secured by the relevant institutions, which may collaborate with local authorities and the private sector to achieve the intended goals.
It is noted that the platform aims to strengthen international cooperation in the fields of research and innovation and to support Europe as a preferred destination for attracting the world's best scientific minds and talents, contributing to addressing major global challenges. (end)
