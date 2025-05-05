403
Yashoda Medicity Introduces India's First Elekta Unity MR Linac With Integrated CMM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 5th May 2025: Yashoda Medicity, a renowned healthcare institute known of its exceptional patient care has introduced the Elekta Unity MR Linac, an advanced radiation therapy system combining Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) with a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) and Integrated CMM for the first time in India.
This marks the first installation in India with advanced integrated CMM (Comprehensive Motion Management). This groundbreaking initiative, under the leadership of Dr. PN Arora and Dr. Upasana Arora, reinforces Yashoda Medicity's mission to provide globally advanced cancer care to patients in India.
The Elekta Unity MR Linac features a high-resolution 1.5 T MRI, which allows for real-time imaging during radiation therapy. This capability enables doctors to visualize tumors and surrounding healthy tissues with exceptional clarity and adapt treatment plans based on daily anatomical changes. The result is improved targeting accuracy, reduced damage to healthy organs, and enhanced treatment outcomes for patients.
Unlike traditional CBCT systems, Elekta Unity's MRI offers superior soft-tissue contrast, improving tumor visualization. It also supports hypo fractionated treatments, delivering higher doses in fewer sessions, which optimizes patient convenience and clinical resources. It allows sub-millimetric accuracy and is particularly effective for treating tiny tumors, lymph nodes, and oligometastatic lesions. Additionally, remote access allows clinicians to review and approve treatment plans from any location, improving workflow efficiency.
The system also paves the way for Biology-Guided Radiotherapy (BgRT), an emerging approach using biological markers like gene expression or hypoxia levels to further personalize radiation therapy.
Dr. Upasana Arora, Managing Director of Yashoda Medicity, stated,“Introducing India's first MR Linac with Comprehensive motion management marks a transformative step in cancer care. At Yashoda Medicity, we are committed to continuously upgrading our medical infrastructure to meet and exceed international standards. This technology allows us to personalize treatment in real time offering a significant step forward in our efforts to provide high-quality cancer care.”
Dr. Gagan Saini, Vice Chairman and Head of Radiation & Oncology, added,“According to the World Health Organization, over 1.4 million new cancer cases are reported in India each year. For various clinical reasons, most patients need radiation therapy for some reason or another. MR Linac at Yashoda Medicity ushers a new era with first of its kind Elekta Unity with CMM to keep the patients with least complications of Radiotherapy especially for cases that receive repeat course of radiation therapy. It enables real-time adaptive radiotherapy with outstanding precision, ensuring faster, safer, and more effective treatment. This system strengthens our vision of delivering globally benchmarked cancer care right here in India.”
The Elekta Unity MR Linac has received international recognition for its cutting-edge design and functionality, such as the Institute of Physics Business Innovation Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Currently under installation at Yashoda Medicity, the system will soon be operational and will deliver a new benchmark in precise radiotherapy for a wide range of cancers.
