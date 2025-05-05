Demolition Of Historic Picture House Marks Another Blow To Peshawar's Fading Cinema Scene

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The once-vibrant "Cinema Road" near Kabuli Gate, named after the three historic cinemas that lined its path, is on the verge of losing its final link to the city's cinematic past. Demolition work has begun on the Picture House - the last remaining cinema on the road - marking yet another blow to Peshawar's dwindling cinema culture.

The Picture House, built in 1938 before the partition of India, was a cultural landmark in the city, hosting silent films before transitioning to sound films. According to Waqar, a projectionist who served at the cinema for over four decades, the hall once seated 700 people and was a hub of family entertainment, screening Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, and Pashto films.“There was a time when families came here in large numbers. The first show was reserved for families, and the second one allowed only men,” he recalled.

But times changed. Once bustling with moviegoers, the Cinema Road began to fade as the other two cinemas - Novelty and Tasveer Mahal - were torn down and replaced by commercial plazas. Now, the Picture House too will soon be reduced to rubble, likely to make way for another shopping complex.

Experts and locals alike blame multiple factors for the decline. Waqar says the drop in film quality, combined with the rise of mobile phones, internet, and streaming platforms, turned audiences away from cinemas.“People don't want to sit for three hours watching a film with no substance, when everything is available in their pockets,” he said. High maintenance costs and a lack of viewership eventually forced owners to shut down or repurpose the spaces.

Where once Peshawar boasted more than 15 cinemas across Saddar, Khyber Bazaar, Firdous, Bala Hissar Road, Gulbahar, and Kabuli Gate, only four remain today - all struggling for survival. Cultural critics warn that if the trend continues, the remaining few will soon vanish too.

Veteran journalist Sher Alam Shinwari, who has long written on literature and culture for Dawn, linked the loss of cinema to broader societal consequences.“When art and literature vanish from society, violence often fills the vacuum,” he said, lamenting the commercial pressures and lack of support that have stifled local culture.

Shahid Gul, a former music shop owner near the Picture House, remembers watching classics like Baaghi there in his youth.“This street used to glow with life - now it's all but gone,” he said.“Today's films don't have strong plots or morals. Back then, we left the cinema with lessons. Now, there's nothing left to learn.”

According to Shahid, Peshawar once had as many as 18 cinemas screening a variety of films. Today, commercial interests and a lack of investment in the arts have all but erased the cinema-going experience from the city.

Jamil Khan, a senior city reporter, pointed to security concerns as another major blow.“I still remember the February attacks 11 years ago on Shama Cinema and this very Picture House - over 15 people died. Cinemas shut down for a while, and some never recovered,” he recalled.

Pashto actor Zardad Bulbul echoed these sentiments.“We're not making quality Pashto films anymore. Add to that outdated cinema infrastructure and poor film direction, and there's no reason for people to come back,” he said.“I've been in this industry for decades. When you sit in these old cinemas, you risk your clothes getting stuck in the broken chairs.”

Zardad criticized the lack of government action, especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Department of Culture.“They take salaries but do nothing to promote arts or culture. We only have one venue - Nishtar Hall - and renting it costs up to Rs85,000 for just three hours. How can artists afford that?” he asked. He also cited a recent Ramadan TV show appearance for which he still hasn't been paid.“Even we, the artists, are at fault for not raising our voices.”

As the Picture House falls, so too does a major chapter of Peshawar's cultural legacy. Without urgent intervention, stakeholders fear, the city's cinematic and cultural heartbeat may soon be silenced altogether.