PMD Forecasts Rain And Strong Winds For Peshawar, KP And Several Other Parts Of Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast strong winds and rain in Peshawar and several other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as various regions across the country.

According to the latest advisory, gusty winds accompanied by rain are expected in multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Haripur. The PMD warned that these weather conditions may affect daily routines and advised residents to take necessary precautions.

In addition, similar weather patterns are anticipated in parts of Punjab and Islamabad. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum. Other districts, such as Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, and Narowal, are also expected to receive rainfall.

Also Read: Demolition of Historic Picture House Marks Another Blow to Peshawar's Fading Cinema Scene

The forecast extends to southern Punjab, where areas like Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Multan may experience heavy rain and strong winds. The PMD also cautioned that hailstorms are possible in parts of southern Punjab.

In Sindh, Karachi, Sanghar, Umerkot, Matiari, Mithi, Thatta, and Sukkur are likely to witness rainfall with strong winds. Additional Sindhi cities, including Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Khairpur, are also on alert for rain and wind activity.

Further west, parts of Balochistan, including Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Kohlu, and Dera Bugti are expected to be affected by the same weather system.

The PMD continues to monitor the evolving weather conditions and advises the public to stay updated through official alerts and bulletins.