Russian Forces Attack Konotop, Destroying Infrastructure Facility


2025-05-05 05:05:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have carried out a combined attack on Konotop, the Sumy region, targeting and destroying an infrastructure facility.

According to Ukrinform, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported the attack on Facebook , stating that more than a dozen Shahed drones and two ballistic missiles were used in the strike.

He also stressed that the invaders deliberately staggered their attacks to maximize damage and target rescuers and medics.

Read also: Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian hideouts in Sumy sector

The attack resulted in the destruction of critical infrastructure in Konotop.

According to the mayor, no casualties or injuries were reported.

As Ukrinform reported, a series of explosions were heard during an air raid in Konotop last night.

