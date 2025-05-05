Ukrainian Navy Shows Marines Destroying Russian Ural Truck And Howitzer
According to Ukrinform, the Navy shared a relevant video on its Facebook page.
The Unmanned Systems Forces unit detected enemy Ural-type vehicles towing a D-30 howitzer.
“These targets were eliminated,” the report said.
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate recently destroyed two Russian Su-30 fighter jets using AIM-9 Sidewinder infrared-guided missiles.
Photo credit: Ukrainian Navy press center
