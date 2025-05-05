Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Navy Shows Marines Destroying Russian Ural Truck And Howitzer

2025-05-05 05:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A unit of the Ukrainian Navy successfully targeted and destroyed an enemy Ural truck along with a D-30 howitzer.

According to Ukrinform, the Navy shared a relevant video on its Facebook page.

The Unmanned Systems Forces unit detected enemy Ural-type vehicles towing a D-30 howitzer.

“These targets were eliminated,” the report said.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate recently destroyed two Russian Su-30 fighter jets using AIM-9 Sidewinder infrared-guided missiles.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Navy press center

