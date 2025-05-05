Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 449 Times In Past Day
According to Ukrinform, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov shared the details on Telegram .
The attack included seven air strikes targeting Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, and Novodanylivka. Additionally, 265 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various types attacked settlements, including Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Lobkove, Stepove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.Read also: Russian forces attack Konotop , destroying infrastructure facility
Russian forces also conducted nine strikes using MLRS, hitting Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka, while 168 artillery attacks targeted Lobkove, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
A total of 25 instances of damage to apartments, private homes, non-residential buildings, and vehicles were reported.
As reported, Russia attacks Orikhiv with guided aerial bombs, injuring two men.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
