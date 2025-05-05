Russian Forces Shell Nikopol District During The Night And Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops launched attacks on the Nikopol district during the night and morning, causing fires in several areas.

According to Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhiy Lysak said this in a post on Telegram .

"During the night and morning, the aggressor targeted the Nikopol district using Grad MLRS, heavy artillery, and kamikaze drones. The Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovsk communities, along with Nikopol itself, were affected," Lysak stated.

A garage and a car caught fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

There were no attacks in other areas of the region.

Officials confirmed that air defense forces successfully shot down two drones overnight.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the Nikopol district, children brought home a fragment of an FPV drone, leading to an explosion that injured two people.