Russian Forces Shell Nikopol District During The Night And Morning
According to Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhiy Lysak said this in a post on Telegram .
"During the night and morning, the aggressor targeted the Nikopol district using Grad MLRS, heavy artillery, and kamikaze drones. The Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovsk communities, along with Nikopol itself, were affected," Lysak stated.
A garage and a car caught fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.Read also: Russian forces attack Konotop , destroying infrastructure facility
There were no attacks in other areas of the region.
Officials confirmed that air defense forces successfully shot down two drones overnight.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the Nikopol district, children brought home a fragment of an FPV drone, leading to an explosion that injured two people.
