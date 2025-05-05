Ukraine, Czech Republic Sign Memorandum On Mental Health Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Coordination Center for Mental Health under Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers and the National Institute of Mental Health of the Czech Republic have signed a memorandum on the cooperation in the field of mental health.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska said this in a post on Facebook .

Zelenska noted that the Czech Republic has significantly reformed its mental health system over the past decade by introducing community-based care. The country plans to establish at least 100 mental health centers in local communities over the next five years, ensuring accessibility for those in need.

She noted that these efforts align closely with Ukraine's mental health initiative,“How are you?”-a program designed to provide support in schools, healthcare facilities, workplaces, and local communities, bringing assistance directly to where people live, work, and study.

"That is why the Czech experience is valuable to us. For instance, great emphasis is placed on psychological support for children and adolescents, with specialized centers and dedicated services for teachers and parents," Zelenska stated.

This is especially crucial for Ukraine, as its new generation is growing up amid the experience of war, the First Lady emphasized. The state aims to transform societal attitudes toward mental health, ensuring that seeking help is seen as a sign of strength rather than stigma. These efforts will help Ukrainians-both adults and children-survive the Russian invasion and rebuild their lives.

"Today, we take another step forward by signing a Memorandum between the Coordination Center for Mental Health under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the National Institute of Mental Health of the Czech Republic, alongside Health Minister Viktor Liashko and Head of the Coordination Center for Mental Health Oksana Zbitneva," Zelenska stated.

She emphasized that since the start of Russia's invasion, Ukraine has been actively studying and adopting the best international practices to enhance the well-being of its citizens. Now, the country is also able to share its own difficult experiences.

"The longer I work on this issue, the more I realize that mental health is becoming a universal language of international dialogue. By understanding trauma, building resilience, and finding shared solutions, it unites science, diplomacy, and societies-not only helping to mitigate the effects of crises but also fostering stronger communities," the First Lady stated.

Photo credit: Olena Zelenska, Facebook