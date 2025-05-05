Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea
According to Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook .
In the Mediterranean Sea, three Russian warships are present, one of which is a Kalibr missile carrier with the capability to launch up to eight missiles.
No enemy warships have been observed in the Sea of Azov.Read also: Russian army loses another 1,260 troops in Ukraine in past day
As previously reported, a unit of the Ukrainian Navy successfully targeted and destroyed an enemy Ural truck along with a D-30 howitzer.
Photo credit: MoD Photo
