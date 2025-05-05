Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea

2025-05-05 05:05:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Monday, May 5, Russia has one warship stationed in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to six missiles.

According to Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook .

In the Mediterranean Sea, three Russian warships are present, one of which is a Kalibr missile carrier with the capability to launch up to eight missiles.

No enemy warships have been observed in the Sea of Azov.

As previously reported, a unit of the Ukrainian Navy successfully targeted and destroyed an enemy Ural truck along with a D-30 howitzer.

Photo credit: MoD Photo

