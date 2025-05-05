War Update: 269 ​​Clashes In Past Day, Pokrovsk Axis Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the frontlines in the past day, 269 clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched a missile strike, as well as 106 airstrikes, involving 167 guided aerial bombs.

Russia also launched 5,550 artillery strikes, of which 121 involved multiple rocket launchers, and employed 2,628 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted Riasne, Velyka Pysarivka, and Tymonovychi in Sumy region; Zakharivka, Rubizhne, and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region; Pokrovsk, Sukhyi Yar, Zoria, Leonidivka, Druzhkivka, Rusyn Yar, Malynivka, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Zelenyi Kut, Novoukrainka, Novopil, Bahatyr, and Zelene Pole in Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Vysoke, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region; Vesele, Beryslav, Burhunka in Kherson region.

Aviation, missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit 14 Russian manpower and equipment clusters, an air defense system, an electronic warfare system, an artillery system, and another important target that has not been named.

In the Kharkiv direction, five clashes occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Tykhe.

Seven enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled Russian assault efforts in the areas of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, and towards Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times, trying to advance in the areas of Nove, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodiazi, and towards Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Olhivka, and Ridkodub.

In the Siversk direction, three clashes occurred in the directions of Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske. All enemy attempts to advance were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 clashes were recorded in the direction of Maiske, Bila Hora, and near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops launched 16 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, and towards Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine's forces held back 115 Russian attacks toward the settlements of Hnativka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Oleksiivka, and Bahatyr, as well as in the areas of Malynivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novo-oleksandrivka, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, and Bohdanivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 52 enemy assaults near Kostiantynopil, Rivnopil, Novopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, and toward Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, and Bahatyr.

Russian troops five times attacked the Defense Forces positions in the Vysoke area in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction near Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky, and Stepove, the Russians attempted three attacks, sealing no gains.

In the Prydniprovia direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

In the Kursk direction, Ukraine's forces repelled 23 Russian attacks in the past day. The invaders carried out 317 artillery strikes, 11 of which involved MLR systems. The enemy also launched 10 airstrikes, dropping 13 glide bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no significant changes have been observed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualties in Ukraine are estimated at 958,070, including 1,260 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.