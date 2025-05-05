Ukraine Downs 42 Russian Drones Overnight Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down 42 Russian drones while 21 more decoy UAVs caused no damage on the ground.

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

From 23:00 on Sunday, May 4, the Russians attacked Sumy region with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Kursk region, and also launched at Ukraine 116 attack UAVs and decoy drones from the areas of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo (RF) and Primorsk (temporarily captured part of Zaporizhzhia region).

The air raid was jointly repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare capabilities, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Monday, May 5, a total of 42 drones have been intercepted in the east, north and south of Ukraine.

Twenty-one decoys inflicted no damage, the report reads.

Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected by the raid.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of May 5, Russian troops launched a combined strike on Konotop, Sumy region. An infrastructure facility was destroyed.