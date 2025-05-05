Ganja State Philharmonic Holds Concert Dedicated To Eminent Cultural Figure

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the "Ganja and Ganja Residents" project, an evening in memory of singer Rovshan Behjat (1945 - 2011) has taken place at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

This event was a tribute to one of the most prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture, who dedicated his life to serving music. Rovshan Behjat was not only a prominent performer, but also an important figure in the history of the Ganja Philharmonic.

From 1969 to 1993, he was an integral part of the legendary Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble, which not only glorified Ganja, but also became a symbol of the musical heritage of the region. Behjat inspired a generation of musicians and fans with his inimitable performance style and deep feeling.

At the evening, accompanied by this ensemble under the direction of Sahil Guliyev, the concert program featured People's Artist Shahnaz Hashimova, Honored Artist Kamala Tagizade, soloists Zamina Mustafayeva, Azer Verdiyev, Shirkhan Jahangirov, Samir Mammadov, Ilham Gasimov, Khayal Aliyev, Ali Mamedov, Aziz Ahmadov, Seymur Huseynov, presenting works by Jahangir Jahangirov, Ogtay Kazimi, Alakbar Taghiyev, Nariman Hasanzade, Ehsan Dadashov, Novruz Feyzullayev.

This evening became an important reminder of the importance of preserving Ganja's musical heritage.

In memory of the singer, the audience not only heard live music, but also felt the spirit of the time in which Rovshan Behjat left his unforgettable mark.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.