Prime Minister Of Belarus Alexander Turchin Embarks On Official Visit To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin arrived in Azerbaijan on May 5 for an official visit,reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in his honor at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Prime Minister Turchin was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.