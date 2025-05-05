403
Putin Says Russia Stands Alone Against West
(MENAFN) In a recently released documentary, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia is confronting the Western world on its own, claiming the country is the target of an “existential war.” The program, titled ‘Russia. Kremlin.
Putin. 25 years’, was produced by a broadcaster and debuted on Sunday.
The film commemorates a quarter-century since Putin first assumed the presidency on May 7, 2000.
The documentary is framed around dialogues between Putin and a journalist, touching on a range of subjects such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the broader confrontation between Moscow and Western powers.
According to Putin, “Russia is essentially standing alone against the collective West,” a scenario that, he emphasized, necessitates a “serious attitude” towards the potential trajectory of global affairs.
Putin reflected that since the early 2000s, it has been evident that Western nations have acted “insidiously” toward Russia—professing one intention while executing another.
He blamed the current standoff on the West’s consistent disregard for Russia’s alerts and its unwillingness to acknowledge Russia’s independence or safeguard its strategic interests.
He further accused the so-called “civilized world” of concluding that Russia had weakened following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
Putin claimed that Western powers aimed to dismantle what remained of historical Russia, primarily the Russian Federation, into “4-5 pieces.”
He underscored his personal obligation to protect the nation’s continuity and declared, “I began working to ensure that this never happened.”
