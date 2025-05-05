Kenanga Investors Awarded Best Malaysia Large-Cap Equity Fund At Morningstar Awards

From left: Christopher Kok, Head of Equities; Liong Chee How, Senior Portfolio Manager; Julianna Lim, Sales Director, South East Asia, Morningstar Research Pte Limited; Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 May 2025 - Kenanga Investors Berhad ('Kenanga Investors') has been awarded Best Malaysia Large-Cap Equity Fund at the Morningstar Awards 2025, recognising the strong performance of the Kenanga Blue Chip Fund ('KBCF'). This achievement marks a significant milestone for the firm, as KBCF celebrates its third win at this prestigious award and continues to deliver consistent results across varying market conditions.Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors, said, 'We are honoured to receive this recognition from Morningstar, one of the most trusted names in investment research. Awards like these reaffirm the value of our investing approach and the importance of staying true to our philosophy.'The KBCF is guided by a bottom-up investment strategy. It aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in companies with relatively larger market capitalisation, with a clear focus on what represents fair value for their expected earnings potential.Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer of Kenanga Investors, shared, 'KBCF's performance reflects the strength of our research-driven process. The team works closely to identify the right opportunities, backed by data and an understanding of market dynamics. In Malaysia, domestic growth outlook continues to be strongly driven by an investment upcycle in infrastructure and property. With that in mind, we intend to focus on stock picking for 2025. We maintain a favourable view on sectors such as financials, construction, property, new energy, utilities and healthcare. Ultimately, we believe staying nimble and responsive will allow us to navigate both uncertainty and opportunity.''Our focus is always on creating long-term value for our investors through performance, transparency, and sound governance,' added Datuk Wira De Alwis. 'We are grateful for the continued trust our clients and investors place in us, as well as for the dedication of our team.'The Morningstar fund category awards are based on Morningstar fund data as of 31 December 2024. The awards methodology emphasises the one-year period, but funds must also have delivered strong three-year returns after adjusting for risk within the award peer groups in order to obtain an award. In selecting winners, fund returns are adjusted for risk using the Morningstar Risk, a measure which imposes a higher penalty for downside variation in a fund's return than it does for upside volatility.The Award is the latest addition to Kenanga Investors' recent string of recognitions from the likes of LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2025 and Asia Asset Management's 2025 Best of the Best Awards. The firm aims to continue building upon its track record through a robust investment process and a clear, long-term vision that helps clients navigate markets with confidence.For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit .

Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.

The Morningstar Award 2025 has recognised the Kenanga Blue Chip Fund as Best Malaysia Large-Cap Equity Fund.

At the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2025 , KIB received awards for the Kenanga DividendExtra Fund ('KDEF') under the Best Equity Malaysia Diversified Malaysia Funds over 3 years , Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund ('KMIF') under the Best Equity Malaysia Diversified Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, Kenanga Balanced Fund ('KBF') under the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, Kenanga Managed Growth Fund ('KMGF') under Best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, and Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund ('KSEF') under the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced Malaysia Islamic Funds Awards over 10 years.

The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's 2025 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIG under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year (Co-Winner), Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives, Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative, Malaysia Fund Launch of the Year, and Malaysia Best Retail Asset Management Company.

The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2024/2025 has awarded the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 with the 'Sector Equity Malaysia Focused' award for the third consecutive year since 2022. We were also recognised at The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2024 - Brand of the Year under the category Wealth Management & Investment Solutions. For the eighth consecutive year, KIB was affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on KIB reflects the fund management company's well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices.

