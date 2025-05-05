Albanese Win Opens The Way For A Trump Bromance

MENAFN - Asia Times) It took an election win, but Anthony Albanese on Monday finally received that much-awaited phone call from US President Donald Trump.

The conversation was“warm and positive,” the prime minister told a news conference, thanking the president for“reaching out.”

“I won't go into all of the personal comments that he made, but he was very generous in his personal warmth and praise towards myself. He was fully aware of the [election] outcome and he expressed the desire to continue to work with me in the future.”

While they talked about tariffs (as well as AUKUS), the detailed engagement on that sensitive matter was left for later.

Trump, as they say, loves a winner. When asked earlier in Washington about the Australian election, Trump said he was“very friendly” with Albanese.

“I don't know anything about the election other than the man that won, he's very good, he's a friend of mine,” the president said. Albanese had been“very, very nice to me, very respectful to me. I have no idea who the other person is that ran against him.”

There's more than a touch of irony in this, given all the effort by the government and his other opponents to paint Peter Dutton as“Trump-lite.”

The prime minister is likely to meet Trump soon, perhaps in June. Albanese has been invited to the G7 meeting in Canada. Trump may or may not be there, but a meeting could be arranged around this.