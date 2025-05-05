Tourists Left Stranded After London Eye Malfunctions Twice On Hottest Day Of Year

Dhaka: Visitors were left stranded inside the London Eye after the iconic attraction experienced two unexpected breakdowns during the UK's hottest day of the year. The temperature soared to 28°C as eager tourists queued to board the glass capsules, only to be delayed by technical issues.

The first halt occurred in the afternoon, causing the observation wheel to stop rotating while passengers were still onboard. The ride resumed briefly, only to stop again less than an hour later. Some passengers remained suspended at the top of the wheel for an extended period, facing discomfort and rising anxiety due to the heat.

Although the capsules are equipped with air conditioning, the unexpected pauses caused distress, particularly among families with young children. Passengers reported minimal communication from staff during the interruptions, contributing to growing concern inside the capsules.

Engineers were dispatched to address what the attraction later described as a minor technical fault. Operations have since resumed, but significant delays affected those waiting to board, creating a backlog outside the attraction.

Despite the technical difficulties, the London Eye is currently operational again, with staff monitoring the situation closely to prevent further disruptions during peak visiting hours.

V