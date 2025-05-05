Security Alert Triggers Delay For Srilankan Airlines Flight In Colombo

Dhaka: A SriLankan Airlines flight arriving from Chennai faced delays on May 3 after authorities initiated a full security check upon landing at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport. The precaution was taken following a warning from Indian air traffic control concerning a possible suspect linked to a recent terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Flight UL122, which landed shortly before noon, was the focus of the alert. In response, local security teams, in coordination with aviation officials, conducted a detailed inspection of the aircraft to ensure passenger and crew safety.

Authorities did not locate any threats onboard, and the aircraft was eventually cleared for continued operations. Despite the all-clear, the incident led to scheduling delays for subsequent flights.

SriLankan Airlines reaffirmed its dedication to passenger safety, stating that all necessary steps were taken in line with international aviation security standards.

