Drunk Passenger Held For Alleged Mid-Air Molestation

Dhaka: A passenger allegedly molested an IndiGo air hostess aboard a Delhi–Shirdi flight, according to a media report citing police sources.

The incident occurred near the aircraft's lavatory, where the intoxicated passenger is said to have touched the crew member inappropriately. Distressed, the air hostess reported the matter to the crew manager, who informed security authorities upon landing at Shirdi Airport.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Sumer Singh, a government employee from Churu, Rajasthan, was taken into custody and escorted to Rahata police station for further action.

A case of molestation has been registered. A medical examination confirmed that the accused had consumed alcohol, police said.

Rahata police have issued a notice to the accused, the official added.

"We are aware of an incident on flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, 2025 where a customer behaved inappropriately towards cabin crew.

Our crew followed standard procedures, and the customer was declared unruly. Upon landing, the customer was handed over to security agencies.

At IndiGo, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret any inconvenience caused." the statement by IndiGo said.

