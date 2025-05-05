Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanesetweety Is Reclaiming Pop With Global Bite And Unbothered Precision


LebaneseTweety blends Arabic soul, international hip hop, and alternative flair-carving her own fierce space in global pop culture.

I"m building a lane for artists who exist between cultures, between genres-between expectations.” - LebaneseTweetyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising artist LebaneseTweety is pushing the boundaries of pop music with a sharp-edged blend of Arabic soul, global hip hop, and emotionally driven alt-pop precision. Based in Chicago with roots that stretch across Lebanon, her music fuses cultural duality with fierce autonomy-redefining what it means to be a global artist in 2025.

LebaneseTweety doesn't just sing-she writes, engineers, produces, and plays guitar on her own records.


“I'm not interested in fitting in,” she says.“I'm building a lane for artists who exist between cultures, between genres-between expectations.”


With a quietly growing catalog, international collaborations in Albania, Turkey, and Greece, and a relentless drive toward visibility, LebaneseTweety is proving that the most powerful voices are the ones no one sees coming.


