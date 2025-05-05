'Ex INDUS': Pakistan Conducts Training Launch Of FATAH Series Surface-To-Surface Missile Amid Tension With India - VIDEO

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan reportedly conducted a "successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile" on Monday amid escalating tensions with India over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The missile, with a range of 120 kilometers, was launched as part of ongoing "Ex INDUS" or“Exercise INDUS”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was quoted by the Tribune as saying.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistan Army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan's strategic organisations, the report added.

Why did Pakistan conduct the training launch?

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV reported that the launch was“aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.”

“The objective of the training launch was to ensure the operational readiness of Pakistan Army troops and to validate key technical parameters of the missile system, including its advanced navigation system and enhanced targeting accuracy,” the ISPR was quoted by the Tribune as saying.

Second missile test

This is the second missile test conducted by Pakistan ever since 26 people were killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan had claimed that it conducted a 'successful' training launch of the Abdali Weapon System - a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INDUS.

What is Pakistan's "Ex INDUS"?

"Ex INDUS" is said to be a large-scale international aerial warfare exercise. Pakistan authorities said the missile launches were part of "Exercise INDUS", but did not provide any details about the exercise.

India reacts to Pakistan's missile test

India considers Pakistan's test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday amid escalating tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack as a "blatant" act of "provocation", sources told news agency PTI on May 3.

It is a "desperate attempt to whip up "tensions" with India, they said. There has been no official reaction by India on the Pakistani missile test.

The statement came after Pakistani military said it carried out the launch of the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile that has a range of 450 km.

It is learnt that Islamabad provided prior information to New Delhi about its plan to carry out the missile test as mandated under laid down obligations and norms, PTI reported.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following April 22's dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.