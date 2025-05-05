Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air France, Lufthansa Suspend Operations In Pakistani Airspace Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Air France, Lufthansa Suspend Operations In Pakistani Airspace Amid India-Pakistan Tensions


2025-05-05 05:00:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air France and Lufthansa were among the international carriers that have suspended operations via the Pakistani airspace amid India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a report by news agency Reuters citing flight tracking data, international airlines were seen avoiding the Pakistani airspace as Islamabad's tensions with New Delhi continue to escalate after the deadly terrorist attack in the Kashmir valley that took 26 lives.

Air France in a statement said that“due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice.”

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN05052025007365015876ID1109507529

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search