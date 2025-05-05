Air France, Lufthansa Suspend Operations In Pakistani Airspace Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
According to a report by news agency Reuters citing flight tracking data, international airlines were seen avoiding the Pakistani airspace as Islamabad's tensions with New Delhi continue to escalate after the deadly terrorist attack in the Kashmir valley that took 26 lives.
Air France in a statement said that“due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice.”
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
