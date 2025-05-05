Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Waqf Law Case To Be Heard By Incoming CJI BR Gavai On May 15

Waqf Law Case To Be Heard By Incoming CJI BR Gavai On May 15


2025-05-05 05:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on Waqf petitions to May 15, as Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna cited his impending retirement next week. The CJI-led bench has posted the matters before a bench led by Justice BR Gavai, who will assume office as the new Chief Justice on May 14.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh for moore updates)

MENAFN05052025007365015876ID1109507528

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search