403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Waqf Law Case To Be Heard By Incoming CJI BR Gavai On May 15
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on Waqf petitions to May 15, as Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna cited his impending retirement next week. The CJI-led bench has posted the matters before a bench led by Justice BR Gavai, who will assume office as the new Chief Justice on May 14.
(This is a developing story. Please refresh for moore updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment