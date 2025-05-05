Supreme Court Will Not Entertain Contempt Plea Against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, But Vows To...
The bench, comprising CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, however, clarified that it would issue a reasoned order on the matter.
"We will issue a brief order with reasons. While we won't entertain it fully, we will provide a short order," CJI Khanna stated, reported Bar and Bench.
The Supreme Court's comments came in response to petitioner Vishal Tiwari's plea, who said claimed that Nishikant Dubey's interview was replete with derogatory speech towards the judiciary and Supreme Court.Also Read | Nishikant Dubey faces contempt action after SC 'inciting religious wars' remark
"The dignity of the institution must be safeguarded. It cannot be left unaddressed. Previously, the court took cognizance in the Delhi judicial services case," petitioner Vishal Tiwari argued.What were Nishikant Dubey's comments about the CJI?
Nishikant Dubey, during an interview to news agency Asian News International (ANI) had said that CJI Khanna was to blame for“all civil wars in the country”.
The BJP MP made the remarks after the CJI-led bench suggested a stay on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act.Also Read | BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says CJI responsible for all civil wars in India
"Such acts amounts to an Offence punishable under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and also under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Acts, 1971," it was submitted.
