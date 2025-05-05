403
U.S. Denies Brazilian Claims On Sanctions Talks Against Supreme Court Justice Moraes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Embassy in Brazil formally rejected claims that sanctions official David Gamble would discuss potential penalties against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes during his visit. This diplomatic clarification directly contradicts statements made by Eduardo Bolsonaro , son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.
According to the embassy, Gamble's delegation aims to conduct bilateral meetings focused on transnational criminal organizations. The visiting American delegation will discuss US sanctions programs targeting terrorism and drug trafficking operations instead of Brazilian judicial figures.
Eduardo Bolsonaro had previously announced on social media that Gamble would meet opposition lawmakers to evaluate alleged censorship by Justice Moraes. He suggested the minister's "potato is heating up" in America and predicted punishment for "systematic human rights violators."
The dispute unfolds amid growing tensions between Brazilian judicial authorities and American conservative figures. Justice Moraes recently ordered the suspension of social media platform Rumble in Brazil. This action followed the platform's failure to appoint a legal representative within the country as required by Brazilian law.
Trump Media and Rumble attempted to fight back through legal channels in February. They filed an injunction against Moraes in a Florida court, accusing him of censoring their platforms. Judge Mary Scriven rejected their request, stating they failed to present sufficient evidence for US judicial intervention.
Eduardo Bolsonaro currently resides in the United States, where he announced his intention to seek political asylum in March. He claims to face persecution in Brazil for supporting his father's right-wing movement. The younger Bolsonaro maintains close ties with Trump family members and has visited Mar-a-Lago .
David "Chip" Gamble serves as the principal US representative for sanctions issues since January 2025. His office coordinates sanctions policy across various State Department bureaus and works closely with the Treasury Department on enforcement matters.
Congressman McCormick previously called for American action against Moraes. He accused the justice of weaponizing Brazil's judiciary to suppress opposition and protect President Lula ahead of the 2026 elections.
