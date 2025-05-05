403
Pro-Trump George Simion Wins First Round Of Presidential Election In Romania
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Romanian nationalist George Simion won the first round of Romania's presidential election on May 4, 2025, capturing approximately 41% of the vote.
The 38-year-old leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party significantly outpaced his competitors in a field of eleven candidates.
Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan secured second place with nearly 21% of votes, narrowly edging out former senator Crin Antonescu who received 20.1%. The two candidates will face off in a decisive runoff scheduled for May 18, as no candidate reached the required 50% threshold.
This electio follows dramatic events from five months ago when Romania's Constitutional Court canceled a previous presidential vote on shaky legal grounds.
That December 2024 election was invalidated amid allegations of Russian interference favoring ultranationalist candidate Calin Georgescu, who has since been barred from running.
Simion has openly aligned himself with Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement. He opposes military aid to neighboring Ukraine and frequently criticizes European Union leadership.
His campaign emphasized Romanian sovereignty and national dignity over international cooperation. "This is a victory of Romanian dignity, the victory of those who haven't lost hope," Simion declared after the results emerged.
His nationalist message resonated particularly strongly with Romania's overseas citizens. Preliminary results showed Simion winning about 61% of diaspora votes, with especially strong support in Italy and Spain.
Romania's Presidential Race
The surprising second-place finish by independent candidate Nicușor Dan represents a stunning rebuke to Romania's political establishment. Antonescu had received backing from a coalition including center-left PSD, liberal PNL, and the Hungarian minority party.
Dan positioned himself as a pro-Western, anti-corruption alternative. "With eyes toward the West, that's what the campaign should be about-maintaining Romania's Western direction," he stated following Sunday's vote.
Political analysts warn that a Simion presidency could isolate Romania within the European Union. It might also reduce foreign investment and potentially destabilize NATO's eastern flank, where Ukraine continues its struggle against Russian forces.
Romania's presidency carries significant authority. The president commands the armed forces, chairs the national security council, can veto EU decisions, and appoints key officials including the prime minister and intelligence chiefs.
The upcoming runoff presents Romanian voters with a stark choice between Simion's inward-looking nationalism and Dan's pro-EU, pro-NATO stance.
This election has become a critical test of nationalist politics within the European Union. It echoes the populist movements that are gaining momentum across the continent.
Approximately 973,000 Romanians living abroad participated in the vote. Turnout significantly surpassed the canceled November election, demonstrating heightened interest in Romania's political direction among citizens worldwide.
