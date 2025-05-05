403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian Tourist Hub Florianópolis Declares Emergency As Respiratory Cases Surge 260%
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Florianópolis declared a health emergency on May 1 as respiratory disease cases overwhelm local medical facilities. Mayor Topázio Neto signed the decree valid for 180 days after patient transfers to hospitals surged by 260% in April alone.
The emergency measure allows immediate hiring of healthcare professionals and equipment purchases without standard bidding processes.
This southern Brazilian city, capital of Santa Catarina state, faces this crisis as it transitions from tourist season to the approaching winter months. Municipal Health Secretary Almir Gentil urged citizens to avoid panic but emphasized vaccination importance during a press conference.
The emergency declaration specifically mentions concerns about cold weather periods that typically drive respiratory hospitalizations higher. The timing aligns with broader regional trends.
Recent Pan American Health Organization data shows fluctuating respiratory virus patterns across South America, with influenza A and RSV causing significant concern.
Brazilian research confirms that Emergency Care Units significantly reduce hospitalization rates when properly staffed and equipped. Florianópolis, an island city popular with tourists from Argentina , Paraguay, Chile, and Uruguay, now shifts focus to bolstering its healthcare infrastructure.
Officials express particular concern about winter's approach, when enclosed spaces and colder temperatures facilitate viral transmission. The emergency declaration enables authorities to implement expanded vaccination campaigns.
It also allows them to prepare additional treatment capacity. These measures will remain active through October 2025, covering the entire southern hemisphere winter season.
The emergency measure allows immediate hiring of healthcare professionals and equipment purchases without standard bidding processes.
This southern Brazilian city, capital of Santa Catarina state, faces this crisis as it transitions from tourist season to the approaching winter months. Municipal Health Secretary Almir Gentil urged citizens to avoid panic but emphasized vaccination importance during a press conference.
The emergency declaration specifically mentions concerns about cold weather periods that typically drive respiratory hospitalizations higher. The timing aligns with broader regional trends.
Recent Pan American Health Organization data shows fluctuating respiratory virus patterns across South America, with influenza A and RSV causing significant concern.
Brazilian research confirms that Emergency Care Units significantly reduce hospitalization rates when properly staffed and equipped. Florianópolis, an island city popular with tourists from Argentina , Paraguay, Chile, and Uruguay, now shifts focus to bolstering its healthcare infrastructure.
Officials express particular concern about winter's approach, when enclosed spaces and colder temperatures facilitate viral transmission. The emergency declaration enables authorities to implement expanded vaccination campaigns.
It also allows them to prepare additional treatment capacity. These measures will remain active through October 2025, covering the entire southern hemisphere winter season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment