Congo’S Gas Ambitions To Take Spotlight At Invest In African Energy (IAE) 2025 With High-Level Monetization Panel

The Republic of Congo and its gas agenda will be at the forefront of the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum in Paris, which will feature a dedicated session on Monetizing Congo's Gas Opportunities. The strategic discussion comes as Congo works to scale up gas production, build critical infrastructure and accelerate monetization efforts to meet domestic demand and strengthen its position as a regional energy exporter.

The session will be moderated by Géraud Moussarie, Managing Partner at Sustainable Partnerships, and will bring together leading voices in the sector. Featured panelists include senior representatives from Congo's national oil company, Société nationale des pétroles du Congo (SNPC); Rus Jiri, Sales and Development Director Africa at Neuman&Esser; and Oumar Semega, CEO of Imperatus Energy.

IAE 2025 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.

Congo's gas sector has made significant strides in recent years, with new frameworks and ambitious infrastructure projects underway. The Congo LNG project, led by Eni, aims to position the Republic of Congo as a key LNG exporter, with a total liquefaction capacity of up to 3 million tons per year through two floating LNG units – the first of which delivered its maiden cargo in February 2024.

Equally critical is the monetization and domestic utilization of refined gas products. The Banga Kayo onshore project, led by Wing Wah, is set to play a central role by transforming previously flared gas into dry gas, LNG, LPG and polypropylene for use in the local market. Meanwhile, a new Gas Code, expected in 2025, along with the recently adopted Gas Master Plan, are laying the groundwork for sustainable sector growth by establishing clear incentives for investors, streamlining regulatory processes and promoting the development of gas infrastructure and local value chains.

Across Africa, monetizing natural gas is increasingly seen as both an economic necessity and a catalyst for development – supporting energy access, powering industrial growth and enabling a shift toward cleaner energy sources. To date, key challenges include limited processing and transport infrastructure, constrained financing and fragmented regional markets, which continue to slow progress. Overcoming these hurdles requires coordinated policies, targeted infrastructure investment and cross-border partnerships. IAE 2025 provides a vital platform for public and private sector leaders to address these issues, promote investment and unlock the full potential of Africa's gas value chain.

