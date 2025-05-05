Petrotec Expands Fuel Station Network, Joins Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 As Silver Sponsor

European manufacturer Petrotec has joined the upcoming Angola Oil&gas (AOG) conference as a Silver Sponsor, reflecting its commitment to supporting the expansion of the country's oil and gas value chain. The company leverages innovation and technology to strengthen mobility and seeks to support Angola's downstream expansion through new mobility solutions.

As one of Africa's largest oil producers, Angola is striving to position itself as both a major exporter and regional petroleum distributor. A recent government drive to expand the downstream oil sector has seen new opportunities emerge for infrastructure players, and companies such as Petrotec stand to play an instrumental role in accelerating the development of fuel stations and associated projects.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ... .

Petrotec has committed to supporting Angola's fuel mobility expansion. In 2024, the company hosted a delegation by Angola's national oil company Sonangol at various Petrotec facilities, enabling Petrotec to showcase its cutting-edge solutions and technologies. The visit included a tour of the company's research and development unit, exploring Petrotec's vision for the future of mobility; a tour of the innovation and industry center, showcasing the company's latest forecourt equipment and technologies; and its new industrial unit in Póvoa de Lanhoso, set to produce Hellonext's sophisticated EV chargers. Sonangol additionally conducted a tour of various fuel station sites in the region, thereby strengthening knowledge-exchange between the companies.

With over 40 years of experience, Petrotec offers substantial expertise in the manufacturing of equipment for fuel stations. The company's solutions cover the entire mobility value chain, including electric mobility, hydrogen, infrastructure, fuel pumps, storage solutions, engineering and payment and automation. For Angola, this expertise stands to support efforts by the country to strengthen its downstream industry. Petrotec's sponsorship of AOG 2025 underscores its commitment to this cause and is expected to further boost collaboration across the industry.

