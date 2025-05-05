403
Russia prohibits ‘revanchist’ Japanese linking
(MENAFN) Russia’s Prosecutor General has declared a Japanese organization “undesirable,” accusing it of promoting revanchist narratives over the disputed Kuril Islands. The group, known as the Northern Territories Issue Association, has been banned from operating in Russia for allegedly advancing propaganda aimed at undermining Russian sovereignty over the islands.
Authorities claim the group supports Japan’s efforts to regain Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup, and parts of the Lesser Kuril chain—territories Russia has held since the end of World War II. The Prosecutor’s Office said the association actively develops strategies for their return to Japanese control and promotes maps that dispute Russia’s jurisdiction.
The long-standing territorial disagreement has prevented Moscow and Tokyo from signing a formal peace treaty since WWII. While Japan relinquished claims to the broader Kuril Islands in the 1951 San Francisco Treaty, it later argued the disputed islands were not included. Russia insists they are an inseparable part of its territory.
Being labeled as “undesirable” in Russia effectively bans the organization’s activities and criminalizes cooperation with it. Over 200 entities now fall under this designation, including prominent Western NGOs such as the Open Society Foundations, the German Marshall Fund, and the Atlantic Council.
