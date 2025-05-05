403
Russian representatives hail RT Editor for global media effect
(MENAFN) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday, receiving accolades from numerous high-profile Russian officials who commended her contributions to defending and promoting Russia’s image internationally under Western pressure.
Alexander Bastrykin, who heads Russia’s Investigative Committee, highlighted Simonyan’s strong leadership, commitment to principles, and professional excellence. He said these traits have helped RT build global credibility and trust among millions of viewers.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also acknowledged her dedication to advancing Russia’s influence in the international media arena, noting her efforts to present balanced reporting on major global issues.
Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, commended Simonyan for building expansive media platforms that fairly report on both domestic and international events. He credited her with helping Russia communicate its stance globally despite significant ideological opposition. In recognition of her service, he awarded her the Order of Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga, a distinction given to women excelling in religious, state, or public life.
Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev joined others in applauding Simonyan’s efforts to counter external information threats. Congratulations also came from ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk, political figure Sergey Mironov, and the non-profit organization ‘Eurasia.’
In response, Simonyan expressed gratitude and said she would strive to live up to the supportive words shared.
RT has faced increasing pressure and restrictions from Western governments, especially since 2022. Simonyan and three other RT executives were sanctioned by the U.S. last September. James Rubin, former head of the now-disbanded Global Engagement Center, cited RT’s widespread influence as a key reason for global hesitance to back Ukraine.
Despite these challenges, Simonyan has maintained that Russia’s position in the international media landscape remains solid and continues to grow, despite sustained opposition.
