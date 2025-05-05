403
TWG Tea Premieres New Short Film on Iconic Taiwanese Teas
(MENAFN- mslgroup) TWG Tea unveils the next chapter in its Tea Origin Film Series, offering an intimate exploration of Alishan Oolong, one of Taiwan’s most coveted teas. Filmed amidst the mist-veiled peaks of Alishan, this cinematic journey reveals the artistry, heritage, and terroir behind the iconic Oolong blue tea. Celebrated in both tea ceremonies and daily rituals, each cup reflects a storied past, while its name — Oolong, or “Black Dragon” — evokes images of mythical creatures and ancient legends, adding to the tea’s mystique and allure. Through the lens of an award-winning journalist and filmmaker, the global tea brand brings to life the untold story of the sought-after Alishan Oolong — one steeped in tradition and crafted above the clouds.
Steeped in Heritage: From Harvest to Infusion
Above 1,200 meters in the mist-shrouded mountains of Chiayi County lies the heart of Alishan Oolong cultivation. Here, the high altitude, fertile soil, abundant rainfall and humid climate create perfect natural conditions for cultivating Oolong blue tea, slowing the growth of the tea plants and allowing the leaves to develop a richer and more complex flavour profile.
Through its established relationships with celebrated tea estates and artisans, TWG Tea collaborates with a renowned tea master who has a long family history of tea cultivation in the region. Her mastery in time-honoured techniques has brought forth two of the region’s finest offerings — Alishan Imperial and Alishan Superior — each capturing the essence of this revered terroir.
Harvested three to four times a year, the spring harvest is the first and most highly anticipated. Delicately handpicked young leaves undergo a meticulous withering process to reduce moisture, a crucial step in developing their flavour and preparing them for the oxidation process.
A defining characteristic of Alishan Oolong, the precise control of oxidation gives Oolong teas their unique and distinct profiles, adding complexity and depth. Once perfected, the leaves undergo a fixing process where they are heated to halt further oxidation, followed by rolling and drying to shape the leaves and remove excess moisture. Finally, the tea leaves are roasted to further develop its depth and aroma.
Savouring the Legacy
Harvested and processed in late spring, Alishan Imperial is a lightly fermented blue tea with delicate floral and vegetal notes, accented by a subtle sweetness, while the moderately fermented Alishan Superior yields a glowing amber infusion with a captivating floral aroma.
Infused at an optimal temperature of 95°C, each infusion reveals an aromatic tapestry, unfolding into a golden elixir that captures the unique terroir of Alishan and the centuries-old tradition of Oolong tea cultivation. Beyond a cup of tea, every sip of Alishan Oolong is a bridge between cultures, a connection between the past and present, and a testament to the artistry of those who cultivate it.
