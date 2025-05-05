M&A Surge In China's IC Design Industry: China's IC Design Firms Surge In M&A Activity Amid Global Downturn

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's IC design industry experienced a surge in mergers and acquisitions in 2024, driven by sluggish global demand, industry cycles, and strong government support. Firms aim to boost technological breakthroughs, optimize resources, and reduce reliance on external supply chains, enhancing self-sufficiency.

As global competition in the semiconductor sector intensifies, China's IC design industry is witnessing a surge in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In 2024, amidst sluggish global demand, a downturn in the industry cycle, and strong government policy support, Chinese IC design firms are leveraging M&A to accelerate technological breakthroughs, optimize resource allocation, and expand market presence.

These efforts aim to enhance semiconductor self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on external supply chains.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key drivers behind this wave of M&A activity, examines notable deals and their strategic implications, and assesses the broader impact on China's semiconductor industry. It offers industry stakeholders an in-depth look at the key trends shaping the future of China's IC design sector.

Company Coverage Includes:



Novosense

Magntek

Bright Power

ConvenientPower

Goodix

Viewtrix Tech

Halo Microelectronics

Zinitix

Chengxinwei

Gigadevice Suzhou Xysemi

Key Topics Covered:

China's Semiconductor Industry Development and Policy Landscape



Industry Downturn Accelerates Consolidation in China's Semiconductor Sector Government Policies Shaping a Favorable M&A Landscape for Semiconductors

Key M&A Cases and Strategic Insights



Novosense's Full Acquisition of Magntek: A Strategic Move in Magnetic Sensors



Technology and Market Synergies

Supply Chain Optimization

Bright Power's Acquisition of ConvenientPower: Expanding Wireless Charging Capabilities



Complementary Technology Strengths

Automotive Market Expansion

Goodix's Planned Acquisition of Viewtrix Tech: Expanding OLED Capabilities for AR/VR

Halo Microelectronics' Acquisitions of Zinitix and Chengxinwei: Targeting the Mobile Device Market



Strategic Investment in Autofocus and Touch Technologies



Leveraging Horizontal Integration for Market Expansion

Halo Microelectronics Achieves Key Expansion in Product Line and Technology Portfolio Through These Two Acquisitions Gigadevice Acquires Suzhou Xysemi: Enhancing Analog and Power Management

Trends in Core Component Consolidation



China's Analog Chip Players Exhibit Higher M&A Demand

Global Analog Chip Leaders as a Benchmark for Chinese M&A Strategies Post-M&A Focus: Integrating Analog Chips and Microcontrollers

List of Tables and Figures



Key M&A Support Measures by Regulatory Authorities in China (2024)

Goodix's Touch Controller Product Line Novosense's Product Portfolio and Application Landscape

