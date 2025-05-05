M&A Surge In China's IC Design Industry: China's IC Design Firms Surge In M&A Activity Amid Global Downturn
Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M&A Surge in China's IC Design Industry: Key Trends and Strategic Impacts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As global competition in the semiconductor sector intensifies, China's IC design industry is witnessing a surge in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In 2024, amidst sluggish global demand, a downturn in the industry cycle, and strong government policy support, Chinese IC design firms are leveraging M&A to accelerate technological breakthroughs, optimize resource allocation, and expand market presence.
These efforts aim to enhance semiconductor self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on external supply chains.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key drivers behind this wave of M&A activity, examines notable deals and their strategic implications, and assesses the broader impact on China's semiconductor industry. It offers industry stakeholders an in-depth look at the key trends shaping the future of China's IC design sector.
Company Coverage Includes:
- Novosense Magntek Bright Power ConvenientPower Goodix Viewtrix Tech Halo Microelectronics Zinitix Chengxinwei Gigadevice Suzhou Xysemi
Key Topics Covered:
China's Semiconductor Industry Development and Policy Landscape
- Industry Downturn Accelerates Consolidation in China's Semiconductor Sector Government Policies Shaping a Favorable M&A Landscape for Semiconductors
Key M&A Cases and Strategic Insights
- Novosense's Full Acquisition of Magntek: A Strategic Move in Magnetic Sensors
- Technology and Market Synergies Supply Chain Optimization
- Complementary Technology Strengths Automotive Market Expansion
- Strategic Investment in Autofocus and Touch Technologies Leveraging Horizontal Integration for Market Expansion Halo Microelectronics Achieves Key Expansion in Product Line and Technology Portfolio Through These Two Acquisitions
Trends in Core Component Consolidation
- China's Analog Chip Players Exhibit Higher M&A Demand
- Global Analog Chip Leaders as a Benchmark for Chinese M&A Strategies
List of Tables and Figures
- Key M&A Support Measures by Regulatory Authorities in China (2024) Goodix's Touch Controller Product Line Novosense's Product Portfolio and Application Landscape
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
