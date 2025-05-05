China Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Report 2025: Detailed Market Shares By Technology And System Type

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Chinese Residential Water Treatment Market report offers thorough analysis, including market size, growth trends, and competitive shares from 2024-2031 in China. It evaluates systems like point-of-use, point-of-entry, and replacement filters, also detailing key companies.

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 China Residential Water Treatment Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report includes market size, growth rates, market shares by product type and technology, competitive market share data, and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for China.

Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.

The Chinese Residential Water Treatment Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, including:



Competitive market shares by type of system (point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-entry).

Market forecasts and growth rates by type of system and replacement filters (total market, point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-use replacement filters, point-of-entry, point-of-entry replacement filters, pitchers, and pitcher replacement filters).

Point-of-use market share by type of technology (carbon, RO, UV, and others). Point-of-use market shares by revenue for pricing (under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, over $900).

Companies Featured:



Midea Group

Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation

Haier Group

Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology

Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co.,Ltd. (Angel)

Xiaomi Corporation

BWT AG

Shenzhen Chengdelai Industrial

Culligan International Company

BRITA GmbH

Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co.,Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Ecowater Systems

Pentair plc (Everpure)

The 3M Company

Panasonic Corporation

Ningbo Qinyuan Group

A.O. Smith Corporation

Amway Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co. Ltd.

Market Definition by Product

For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:



Point-of-use (POU) systems: Point-of-use (POU) systems are intended to filter water for drinking and cooking purposes. They are typically installed at the point where the water is used. For purposes of this study, POU systems are further segmented as counter top systems, under-the-sink systems, and faucet mount systems.

Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).

Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems: These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers. Replacement filters: Include cartridges, membranes, or other filters that need to be replaced regularly for the system to perform efficiently. This report covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:

Country Profile, China

Major Data Points

Competitive Factors

Consumer Behaviour

Market Drivers/Impact



Water quality concerns driving demand for water treatment systems

Demand driven by product innovations and regulatory advancements

Steady growth in disposable incomes is driving demand. Trade-in scheme to boost purchases

Market Restraints/Impact



Increasing competition is leading to price wars, impacting businesses. Cautious consumer spending is limiting demand for high-end water treatment systems

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Data



Revenue forecast, total market, 2024

Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2024

Market share by point-of-use CT & UTS, by revenues, water treatment systems, 2024

Revenue forecast, point-of-use FM water treatment systems, 2024

Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market, 2024

Revenue forecast, point-of-entry water treatment systems, 2024

Market share, by revenues, point-of-entry water treatment systems, 2024

Revenue forecast, point-of-entry replacement filters market, 2024

Revenue forecast, pitcher water treatment systems, 2024

Revenue forecast, pitcher replacement filters, 2024

Point-of-use water treatment systems, technology by revenues, 2024 Point-of-use water treatment systems, pricing trends, by revenues, 2024

