Unisex Fragrances Gain Popularity Among Chinese Gen Z Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's fragrance market, valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2024, is set to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.54%. Driving factors include rising disposable income, urban expanses, and global beauty trends. Key players face competition from local brands as demand for unisex and niche scents rises.

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Fragrance Market, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese Fragrance Market, valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.54%. This growth is propelled by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and consumers' heightened exposure to global beauty trends.

Fragrances are becoming central to personal grooming and luxury living among Chinese consumers, who are progressively integrating scent into their self-care and fashion regimes.

Urban hubs play a pivotal role, providing enhanced access to both international and domestic fragrance brands. Social media platforms such as WeChat and Douyin (TikTok) are significantly influencing fragrance awareness and purchasing habits, particularly among younger audiences. Additionally, a booming e-commerce landscape has facilitated broad accessibility of fragrance products across China, contributing to higher market penetration. A notable trend is the shift towards personalized and niche fragrances, demonstrating a demand for unique and premium scent experiences.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Disposable Income Across the Region

Chinese households' growing disposable income is a major factor boosting the fragrance market. By 2024, the average annual disposable income per household was approximately USD 5667.63. This financial capacity enables consumers to invest in premium personal care products, viewing fragrances as both essentials and status symbols. The transition from mass-market to high-end and artisanal fragrances is indicative of income-driven preferences for niche and customized scents.

Key Market Challenges

Intense Competition Among Key Players

The China fragrance market is highly competitive, with both international and domestic brands vying for consumer attention. Renowned global brands like Chanel, Dior, and Gucci enjoy significant recognition, while local players are making strides with regionally focused offerings and competitive pricing. E-commerce has simplified brand discovery and price comparison, intensifying competition. Brands must innovate, enhance digital presence, and introduce unique fragrances to maintain an edge. Collaborations with influencers and celebrity endorsements are essential for brand building, though maintaining loyalty in a saturated market remains a challenge.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Unisex Fragrance

A growing trend in China is the demand for unisex fragrances, reflecting a shift away from traditional gender norms. Consumers, particularly Gen Z, are seeking products aligned with personal identity. Unisex fragrances with balanced notes appeal broadly across genders, gaining popularity as consumers opt for individuality and uniqueness in their scent choices. Consequently, fragrance companies are expanding unisex lines, tapping into a relatively unexplored segment within the beauty industry.

Key Market Players



L'Oreal S.A

Estee Lauder Inc.

Robertet SA

Iberchem S.A.U.

Mane SA

Fragrances UK Limited

Industrial Fragrances Ltd

UK Scent Ltd

Givaudan S.A International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Report Scope:

In this report, the China Fragrance Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

China Fragrance Market, By Type:



Natural Synthetic

China Fragrance Market, By Application:



Fine Fragrance

Cosmetics & Toiletry

Detergent

Household & Air Care

Tobacco Others

China Fragrance Market, By Region:



South-Central

South-West

East

North-East

North-West North

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900