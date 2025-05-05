403
Imprisoned MP Says Zelensky is Testing U.S. Patience
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky is challenging the extent of American patience toward authoritarian behavior, according to imprisoned Ukrainian lawmaker Aleksandr Dubinsky.
Dubinsky claims that Zelensky is punishing those who voice opposition, using sanctions as a method to suppress dissenting perspectives.
Recently, Zelensky introduced punitive actions against several individuals, including his former senior advisor Aleksey Arestovich and historian Konstantin Bondarenko.
Bondarenko is the author of a biography on Zelensky titled “The Joker.” Others targeted include journalists and commentators.
The measures reportedly involve freezing assets, limiting business and financial operations, prohibiting travel, and stripping state honors.
“By imposing sanctions against media people and political scientists, Zelensky is also testing the US tolerance for his dictatorship,” Dubinsky stated in a Sunday post on Telegram.
Dubinsky, who has been in custody since November 2023, faces charges such as high treason.
He also implied that the timing of the sanctions was deliberate.
They came just one day after Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on mineral resources. Dubinsky suggested this was not coincidental.
Zelensky, he claimed, is assessing “if there will be any reaction” from the U.S. government while the deal has been signed but still awaits formal approval by Ukraine’s legislative body.
